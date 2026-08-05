Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Corpay, Inc NYSE: CPAY. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Corpay stock on July 16th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Corpay Stock Performance

Corpay stock opened at $397.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. Corpay, Inc has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $398.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $355.38 and its 200-day moving average is $337.35.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,913.62. This trade represents a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091. Insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Corpay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 77.9% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 78.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Corpay by 4,657.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,044,074 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $314,193,000 after buying an additional 1,022,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corpay by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $388.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAY

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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