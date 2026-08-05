Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Corpay, Inc NYSE: CPAY. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Corpay stock on July 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Corpay Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $397.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Corpay, Inc has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $398.34. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.35.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,913.62. This represents a 86.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,787.98. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091. Insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corpay by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 4,657.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,044,074 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $314,193,000 after buying an additional 1,022,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $37,535,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $388.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Corpay in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $383.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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