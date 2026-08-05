Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Service Corporation International stock on July 8th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SCI alerts: Sign Up

Service Corporation International Price Performance

Shares of Service Corporation International stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61. Service Corporation International has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $90.99.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 253,391 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $21,601,582.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,006,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,779,573. The trade was a 20.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Service Corporation International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Service Corporation International

Institutional Trading of Service Corporation International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 881,985 shares of the company's stock worth $66,996,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Corporation International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,496 shares of the company's stock worth $95,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,151 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Service Corporation International by 18.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Service Corporation International by 196.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 112,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Service Corporation International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Service Corporation International wasn't on the list.

While Service Corporation International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here