Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Corpay, Inc NYSE: CPAY. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Corpay stock on July 31st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY opened at $397.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. Corpay, Inc has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $398.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.35.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Corpay in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corpay

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other Corpay news, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. This trade represents a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091 in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 222,662 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $74,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Corpay by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,772 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the second quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corpay by 4.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Corpay by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,497 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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