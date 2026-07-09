Rep. April McClain Delaney Unloads Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. NYSE: LYV. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Live Nation Entertainment stock on June 1st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

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Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $182.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.34 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.50). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company's stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $15,457,463.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,345,878.57. This represents a 33.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $10,474,570.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 204,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,622,555.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LYV

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

Further Reading

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