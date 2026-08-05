Rep. April McClain Delaney Unloads Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. NYSE: CLH. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Clean Harbors stock on July 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean Harbors alerts: Sign Up

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $310.19 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $335.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $296.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $152,195,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 148.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,494 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $89,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $557,146,000 after buying an additional 215,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 3,782.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 194,718 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,657,000 after buying an additional 189,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the sale, the director owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 789 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $247,753.89. Following the sale, the director owned 8,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,495.79. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Clean Harbors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clean Harbors wasn't on the list.

While Clean Harbors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here