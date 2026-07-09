Rep. April McClain Delaney Unloads Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. NYSE: LYV. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Live Nation Entertainment stock on June 2nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

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Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $182.27 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $169.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.34 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.57 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% during the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 36,903 shares of the company's stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 42.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $15,457,463.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,345,878.57. The trade was a 33.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $10,474,570.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 204,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,622,555.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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