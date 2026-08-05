Rep. April McClain Delaney Unloads Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Service Corporation International stock on July 20th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Service Corporation International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Service Corporation International has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $90.99.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Service Corporation International's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Corporation International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Service Corporation International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,451,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Corporation International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,496 shares of the company's stock worth $95,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,151 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 881,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,996,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 549,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,701,000 after buying an additional 132,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 136,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 253,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $21,601,582.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,212 shares in the company, valued at $85,779,573. This trade represents a 20.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Service Corporation International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Corporation International

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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