Rep. April McClain Delaney Unloads Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wabtec stock on June 12th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/8/2026.

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Wabtec Price Performance

Wabtec stock opened at $259.14 on Thursday. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $284.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's fifty day moving average is $264.92 and its 200 day moving average is $250.99. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wabtec by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 128,729 shares in the company, valued at $34,613,940.81. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,867,065. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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