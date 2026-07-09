Rep. April McClain Delaney Unloads Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wabtec stock on June 4th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

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Wabtec Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $259.14 on Thursday. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $284.91. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $264.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 128,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,613,940.81. This represents a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $17,867,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Wabtec by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wabtec by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wabtec by 1.6% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 6.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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