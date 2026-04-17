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Rep. August Pfluger Purchases Shares of U-Haul Holding Company (NASDAQ:UHALB)

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
U-Haul logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Representative August Pfluger disclosed buying between $15,001 and $50,000 of U-Haul Holding Company (NASDAQ:UHALB) stock on March 13, a trade reported on April 15 and executed in his "INVESTMENT" account.
  • On March 13 he also purchased $15,001–$50,000 stakes in Berkshire Hathaway, Dorchester Minerals, Enterprise Products Partners, Kimbell Royalty and Viper Energy, and earlier sold $1,001–$15,000 of Warner Bros. Discovery on February 10.
  • U-Haul is quoted around $47.09 with a market cap of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio near 98; the stock's 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $45.22 and $47.96 respectively (article lists a 1‑year range of $51.12–$68.29).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of U-Haul.

Representative August Pfluger (Republican-Texas) recently bought shares of U-Haul Holding Company NASDAQ: UHALB. In a filing disclosed on April 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in U-Haul stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "INVESTMENT" account.

Representative August Pfluger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B on 3/13/2026.
  • Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Dorchester Minerals NASDAQ: DMLP on 3/13/2026.
  • Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Enterprise Products Partners NYSE: EPD on 3/13/2026.
  • Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Kimbell Royalty NYSE: KRP on 3/13/2026.
  • Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Viper Energy NASDAQ: VNOM on 3/13/2026.
  • Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD on 2/10/2026.

U-Haul Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UHALB opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.04. U-Haul Holding Company has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11.

About Representative Pfluger

August Pfluger (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Pfluger (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. August Pfluger lives in San Angelo, Texas. Pfluger graduated from San Angelo High School. He serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has reached the rank of colonel. Pfluger earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His career experience includes working as a National Security Council advisor with the Trump administration.

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company NASDAQ: UHALB is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions across North America. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including rental trucks, trailers, towing equipment, self-storage units, moving boxes and packing supplies. U-Haul's network of company-owned locations, independent dealers and storage facilities enables customers to access affordable, short-term and long-term moving and storage options in all 50 U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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