Rep. August Pfluger Purchases Shares of U-Haul Holding Company (NASDAQ:UHALB)

Representative August Pfluger (Republican-Texas) recently bought shares of U-Haul Holding Company NASDAQ: UHALB. In a filing disclosed on April 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in U-Haul stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "INVESTMENT" account.

Representative August Pfluger also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Dorchester Minerals NASDAQ: DMLP on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Enterprise Products Partners NYSE: EPD on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Kimbell Royalty NYSE: KRP on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Viper Energy NASDAQ: VNOM on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD on 2/10/2026.

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U-Haul Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UHALB opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.04. U-Haul Holding Company has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11.

About Representative Pfluger

August Pfluger (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Pfluger (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. August Pfluger lives in San Angelo, Texas. Pfluger graduated from San Angelo High School. He serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has reached the rank of colonel. Pfluger earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His career experience includes working as a National Security Council advisor with the Trump administration.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Company NASDAQ: UHALB is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions across North America. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including rental trucks, trailers, towing equipment, self-storage units, moving boxes and packing supplies. U-Haul's network of company-owned locations, independent dealers and storage facilities enables customers to access affordable, short-term and long-term moving and storage options in all 50 U.S.

Further Reading

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