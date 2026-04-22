Rep. Daniel Meuser Sells NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

Representative Daniel Meuser (Republican-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation NASDAQ: NVDA. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on March 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Daniel Meuser also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 2/25/2026.

on 2/25/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 1/30/2026.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1%

NVIDIA stock opened at $199.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $97.28 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst backing and lofty price targets support medium‑term upside — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings with a median 6‑month target well above the current level. Read More.

Strong analyst backing and lofty price targets support medium‑term upside — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings with a median 6‑month target well above the current level. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Supply-side improvements: SK hynix has begun mass production of 192GB modules designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, which should help alleviate memory bottlenecks for AI servers over time. Read More.

Supply-side improvements: SK hynix has begun mass production of 192GB modules designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, which should help alleviate memory bottlenecks for AI servers over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partner and enterprise momentum continues — recent collaborations (BlackBerry QNX integration, SUSE AI Factory, Proximie healthcare work) expand NVIDIA’s edge and industry footprint, supporting durable demand for GPUs. Read More.

Partner and enterprise momentum continues — recent collaborations (BlackBerry QNX integration, SUSE AI Factory, Proximie healthcare work) expand NVIDIA’s edge and industry footprint, supporting durable demand for GPUs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang frames manufacturing constraints as a 2–3 year issue — this underscores ongoing supply risk but also suggests persistent demand; investors will watch supply progress closely. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang frames manufacturing constraints as a 2–3 year issue — this underscores ongoing supply risk but also suggests persistent demand; investors will watch supply progress closely. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation debate: some outlets make a bullish case at current levels while others note the stock trades below its 52‑week high — this keeps short‑term volatility likely as investors weigh momentum vs. valuation. Read More.

Technical/valuation debate: some outlets make a bullish case at current levels while others note the stock trades below its 52‑week high — this keeps short‑term volatility likely as investors weigh momentum vs. valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Today’s headline drag: newsflows and commentary pushed the stock down more than the broader market, with outlets citing profit‑taking and rotation away from the AI trade as contributors. Read More.

Today’s headline drag: newsflows and commentary pushed the stock down more than the broader market, with outlets citing profit‑taking and rotation away from the AI trade as contributors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising competitive noise — reports that Google and other players are rolling out inference chips are being cited as a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance in certain workloads. Read More.

Rising competitive noise — reports that Google and other players are rolling out inference chips are being cited as a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance in certain workloads. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider and congressional selling headlines are weighing on sentiment; multiple public filings show sizable insider sales and some congressional dispositions, which can amplify short‑term caution. Read More.

Insider and congressional selling headlines are weighing on sentiment; multiple public filings show sizable insider sales and some congressional dispositions, which can amplify short‑term caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about sustainability of elevated AI capital spending and margin/upgrade cycles has been cited as a reason for recent slips despite robust revenue growth. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NVIDIA to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Itau BBA Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Meuser

Dan Meuser (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Meuser (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. On October 22, 2023, Meuser announced he was running to replace Kevin McCarthy (R) as speaker of the U.S. House in the 118th Congress. On October 23, Meuser withdrew from the race. Prior to joining Congress, Meuser served as the head of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2015 under Gov. Tom Corbett (R). He also worked as the President of Pride Mobility Corporation, a motorized wheelchair manufacturer.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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