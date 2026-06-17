Rep. David Taylor Acquires Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). In a filing disclosed on June 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kroger stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) - DAVE" account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lam Research NASDAQ: LRCX on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medpace NASDAQ: MEDP on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/15/2026.

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Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Trending Headlines about Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and options traders are highlighting Kroger as a potential earnings play, with expectations for higher Q1 earnings and no major surprise likely to the outlook, which can support sentiment if the company confirms steady execution. Article Title

Analysts and options traders are highlighting Kroger as a potential earnings play, with expectations for higher Q1 earnings and no major surprise likely to the outlook, which can support sentiment if the company confirms steady execution. Positive Sentiment: Kroger is also being mentioned in consumer-focused promotions and expansion news, including a national retail rollout for Avaline across Kroger divisions, which suggests continued relevance as a key grocery channel for brand partners. Article Title

Kroger is also being mentioned in consumer-focused promotions and expansion news, including a national retail rollout for Avaline across Kroger divisions, which suggests continued relevance as a key grocery channel for brand partners. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage around Kroger-owned Harris Teeter’s new “Aisle Adventures” shopping experience and holiday-style promotions points to efforts to drive shopper engagement and store traffic. Article Title

Additional coverage around Kroger-owned Harris Teeter’s new “Aisle Adventures” shopping experience and holiday-style promotions points to efforts to drive shopper engagement and store traffic. Neutral Sentiment: Oppenheimer said Kroger’s fiscal first-quarter results should come in largely in line with expectations, which may limit the stock’s upside unless the company delivers a clear beat or stronger guidance. Article Title

Oppenheimer said Kroger’s fiscal first-quarter results should come in largely in line with expectations, which may limit the stock’s upside unless the company delivers a clear beat or stronger guidance. Negative Sentiment: The Humane League escalated its national campaign against Kroger and Harris Teeter over delayed cage-free egg sourcing, adding reputational pressure and potentially increasing scrutiny of the company’s supply-chain commitments. Article Title

The Humane League escalated its national campaign against Kroger and Harris Teeter over delayed cage-free egg sourcing, adding reputational pressure and potentially increasing scrutiny of the company’s supply-chain commitments. Negative Sentiment: Separate consumer coverage around Kroger’s “controversial” price-tag technology and aggressive price cuts versus Walmart may raise concerns about margin pressure if the chain leans harder into price competition. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,367,551 shares of the company's stock worth $2,249,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $470,561,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,495 shares of the company's stock worth $173,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,721 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,445,479 shares of the company's stock worth $277,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,398,072 shares of the company's stock worth $837,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor's career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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