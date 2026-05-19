Rep. Dwight Evans Sells Off Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Representative Dwight Evans (Democratic-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Intel Corporation NASDAQ: INTC. In a filing disclosed on May 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on May 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "CETERA" account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Tower NYSE: AMT on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services NYSE: PWR on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 3/24/2026.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.66 billion, a PE ratio of -174.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor's degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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