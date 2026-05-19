Rep. Dwight Evans Sells Off Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Representative Dwight Evans (Democratic-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. NYSE: TMO. In a filing disclosed on May 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock on May 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "CETERA" account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Tower NYSE: AMT on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services NYSE: PWR on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 3/24/2026.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $442.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $616.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor's degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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