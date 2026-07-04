Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Comcast stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the second quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 119.4% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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