Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in TE Connectivity stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $197.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,557. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $170.58 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $207.92 and its 200 day moving average is $218.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.93.

View Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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