Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppLovin stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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AppLovin Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $16.45 on Wednesday, reaching $504.39. The company had a trading volume of 917,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,323. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $476.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.45.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total value of $18,717,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,430,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,625,877.90. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,372 shares of company stock worth $164,641,603. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $710.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $669.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company's stock worth $17,930,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AppLovin by 111.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company's stock worth $8,516,471,000 after buying an additional 6,237,051 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 3,118.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,194,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,826,049,000 after buying an additional 4,063,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,321,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $743,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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