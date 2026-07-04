Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SpaceX stock on June 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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SpaceX Stock Performance

Shares of SPCX stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. SpaceX has a 1 year low of $147.11 and a 1 year high of $225.64.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Cfra started coverage on shares of SpaceX in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SpaceX to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SpaceX from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of SpaceX to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpaceX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpaceX stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

SpaceX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

SpaceX Company Profile

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

Further Reading

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