Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in STERIS stock on May 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.49. 66,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.14 and a 12 month high of $269.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average of $238.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.03). STERIS had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. STERIS's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. STERIS's payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Wall Street Zen cut STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,120 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 5.2% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 18,514 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 1,481 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $310,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,163,347.64. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 3,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $655,510.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,021 shares in the company, valued at $13,956,107.44. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,909 shares of company stock worth $1,257,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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