Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Strategy stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > WELLS FARGO ADVISORS" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR remained flat at $100.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,547,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,820,826. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Strategy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Strategy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Strategy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $931,043,000 after acquiring an additional 138,253 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Strategy by 373.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Strategy from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Strategy

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $241,364.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,088.96. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 192,922 shares valued at $25,104,214. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy’s new Digital Credit Capital Framework includes a $2 billion buyback program and a higher dividend on STRC preferred shares, which could support the stock by improving liquidity management and helping close the preferred’s discount to par. Article Title

Strategy’s new Digital Credit Capital Framework includes a $2 billion buyback program and a higher dividend on STRC preferred shares, which could support the stock by improving liquidity management and helping close the preferred’s discount to par. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentators said the new capital plan and balance-sheet flexibility could help Strategy outperform Bitcoin in certain market conditions, contributing to recent upside in the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentators said the new capital plan and balance-sheet flexibility could help Strategy outperform Bitcoin in certain market conditions, contributing to recent upside in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares of STRC preferred stock, a signal of insider confidence, though the move is in the preferred shares rather than common stock. Article Title

CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares of STRC preferred stock, a signal of insider confidence, though the move is in the preferred shares rather than common stock. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Saylor continues to promote Strategy’s Bitcoin-linked “digital credit” model, reinforcing the company’s long-term thesis even as investors debate whether the approach is becoming more complex. Article Title

Michael Saylor continues to promote Strategy’s Bitcoin-linked “digital credit” model, reinforcing the company’s long-term thesis even as investors debate whether the approach is becoming more complex. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan and other critics warned that allowing Bitcoin sales to fund preferred dividends could increase volatility and weaken the company’s long-held “never sell” message. Article Title

JPMorgan and other critics warned that allowing Bitcoin sales to fund preferred dividends could increase volatility and weaken the company’s long-held “never sell” message. Negative Sentiment: Bitwise’s Matt Hougan said Strategy may be a “less important” Bitcoin buyer in the next cycle, while other reports highlighted concerns about dilution, insider selling in the broader setup, and the company’s heavy dependence on crypto sentiment. Article Title

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

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