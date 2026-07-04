Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Descartes Systems Group stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of CECO Environmental NASDAQ: CECO on 6/30/2026.

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The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.64. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $109.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm had revenue of $166.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,652 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $316,050,000 after buying an additional 69,260 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,371,562 shares of the technology company's stock worth $296,326,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,574,468 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $184,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,743,262 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $152,898,000 after acquiring an additional 743,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,683,790 shares of the technology company's stock worth $158,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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