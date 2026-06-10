Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. 6,978,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,646,867. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,787,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 271.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,781,723,000 after buying an additional 26,559,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 101.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $333,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,440,541 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $197,550,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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