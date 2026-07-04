Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Accenture stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Accenture Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:ACN opened at $137.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $118.15 and a 12-month high of $307.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair lowered Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Accenture from $280.00 to $226.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,146,995,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Accenture by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,482,150 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $690,475,000 after buying an additional 1,899,305 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,694,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,173,338 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,192,907,000 after buying an additional 1,122,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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