Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boot Barn stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Boot Barn Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BOOT opened at $158.03 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $163.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $538.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.620-1.710 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.210-8.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $224.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boot Barn from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boot Barn

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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