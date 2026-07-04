Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. 26,336,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,716,750. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,407 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 45.5% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 151,463 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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