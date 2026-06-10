Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on May 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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DoorDash Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ DASH traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.05. 3,463,435 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,750. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 price objective on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,106 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,006.04. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,896,549. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 68,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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