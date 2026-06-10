Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Campbell's stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Campbell's Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,710,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The Campbell's Company has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.02.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Campbell's had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Campbell's's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio is 85.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell's

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell's by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,960,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,585,000 after purchasing an additional 149,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Campbell's by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,239,231 shares of the company's stock worth $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Campbell's by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,719,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Campbell's by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,937,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Campbell's by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,823,000 after buying an additional 2,377,488 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Campbell's in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Campbell's in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell's from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Campbell's from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell's presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $21.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell's

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Campbell's Company Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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