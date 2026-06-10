Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vaxcyte stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

Get Vaxcyte alerts: Sign Up

Vaxcyte Stock Up 0.2%

PCVX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 84,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,004. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.24. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $111,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,848,622.88. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Elvia Cowan sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 28,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,738,500. The trade was a 9.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $524,426. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 23.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,575,875 shares of the company's stock worth $960,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,320,453 shares of the company's stock worth $443,783,000 after buying an additional 323,368 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,296,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $521,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,966,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,286,000 after acquiring an additional 933,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vaxcyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,980,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,777,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCVX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCVX

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vaxcyte, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vaxcyte wasn't on the list.

While Vaxcyte currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here