Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wayfair stock on May 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Wayfair Price Performance

W traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,892. The company's fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 3.02.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 6,137 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $482,490.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 429,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,738,750.94. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $345,790.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 111,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,496.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 463,785 shares of company stock valued at $35,864,224 in the last 90 days. 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on W. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price target on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Wayfair from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $99.00 price target on Wayfair in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.68.

Read Our Latest Report on W

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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