Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carvana stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,085,115. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 3.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.37. Carvana had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 6.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 418 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finivi Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company's stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays set a $93.00 target price on Carvana and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Key Headlines Impacting Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Carvana NYSE: CVNA to Strong-Buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its longer-term earnings forecasts, including FY2027 EPS to $2.12 and FY2028 EPS to $3.35 , suggesting improving profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised its longer-term earnings forecasts, including FY2027 EPS to and FY2028 EPS to , suggesting improving profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $0.50 , indicating expectations for continued earnings growth.

The firm also increased its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to , indicating expectations for continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Carvana remains a high-volatility stock, and it is still trading below its 200-day average, so investors may continue to watch for follow-through after the analyst action.

Carvana remains a high-volatility stock, and it is still trading below its 200-day average, so investors may continue to watch for follow-through after the analyst action. Negative Sentiment: Insider Thomas Taira sold 5,597 shares of Carvana stock, though the sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan and was relatively small. Insider Selling: Carvana NYSE: CVNA Insider Sells 5,597 Shares of Stock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 5,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $375,838.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 315,075 shares in the company, valued at $21,157,286.25. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 63,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $4,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,036,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,976,217.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,287 shares of company stock worth $27,022,696. Insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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