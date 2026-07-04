Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in FOX stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded FOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded FOX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 8.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in FOX by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 844 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 336.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 616 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key FOX News

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Negative Sentiment: Fox was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which may weigh on investor sentiment and suggests less near-term upside in the shares.

Fox was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which may weigh on investor sentiment and suggests less near-term upside in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: TipRanks highlighted a possible larger strategic rationale behind Fox’s Roku purchase, but the piece is more speculative than fundamental and does not confirm a material change to earnings or guidance. Article Title

TipRanks highlighted a possible larger strategic rationale behind Fox’s Roku purchase, but the piece is more speculative than fundamental and does not confirm a material change to earnings or guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the Fox News items published in the last 24–36 hours were political, entertainment, and video segments that are unlikely to directly move Fox’s stock unless they affect viewership trends or advertising demand over time.

Most of the Fox News items published in the last 24–36 hours were political, entertainment, and video segments that are unlikely to directly move Fox’s stock unless they affect viewership trends or advertising demand over time. Neutral Sentiment: Recent sports and lifestyle coverage, including Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce, Ovechkin, and other headline-driven stories, may support traffic and audience engagement, but there is no direct evidence here of a meaningful financial impact.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About FOX

Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOX is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX's core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

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