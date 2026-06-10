Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in MongoDB stock on May 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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MongoDB Stock Up 3.9%

MongoDB stock traded up $13.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.68. 341,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -951.11, a PEG ratio of 1,271.53 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $289.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Weiss Ratings lowered MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.99, for a total transaction of $2,979,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 993,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $295,998,234.84. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,616 shares of company stock valued at $41,956,174. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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