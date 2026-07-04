Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Semtech stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of CECO Environmental NASDAQ: CECO on 6/30/2026.

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Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $135.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.37. Semtech Corporation has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $177.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.53 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. Analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hong Q. Hou sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,858.80. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total value of $82,495.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,636,219. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,435. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Semtech by 12,214.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 411,814 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Semtech from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Semtech from $110.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

Further Reading

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