Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.09. 26,336,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,716,750. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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