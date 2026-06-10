Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chubb stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $6.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.30. 201,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $324.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.43. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Chubb by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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