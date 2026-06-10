Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in MercadoLibre stock on May 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.2%

MELI traded down $20.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,620.93. 84,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,598. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,721.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,880.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,495.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,255.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,481,812,000 after purchasing an additional 408,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 803.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,455 shares of the company's stock worth $671,665,000 after buying an additional 296,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $597,045,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,603 shares of the company's stock worth $768,728,000 after acquiring an additional 237,008 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,818 shares of the company's stock worth $628,083,000 after purchasing an additional 202,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin acquired 600 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,867,505.15. This represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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