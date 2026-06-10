Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paramount Skydance stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Paramount Skydance Stock Performance

Shares of PSKY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 1,386,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,946,535. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Skydance Corporation will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Paramount Skydance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Skydance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSKY. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Skydance News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSKY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Skydance from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Skydance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Skydance currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Skydance

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance Media Group Nasdaq: PSKY is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

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