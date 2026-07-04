Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Sterling Infrastructure stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $700.75 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.68. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $791.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

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