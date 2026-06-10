Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tyler Technologies stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $308.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's fifty day moving average is $324.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.71 and a 52-week high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Tyler Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayban bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total transaction of $567,003.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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