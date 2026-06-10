Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Roper Technologies stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.16. 132,092 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $575.77. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.96.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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