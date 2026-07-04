Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Micron Technology stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock remained flat at $975.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61,066,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,499,764. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's fifty day moving average price is $876.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after purchasing an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here