Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Viavi Solutions stock on May 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. 4,359,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $60.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The company's revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 775 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $7,075,865.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,603,512.36. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $149,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $850,286.16. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIAV

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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