Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Unloads Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in FactSet Research Systems stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $247.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $453.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The business's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $279.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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