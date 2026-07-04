Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Unloads W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in W.R. Berkley stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

W.R. Berkley stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,885. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.29.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 12.64%.W.R. Berkley's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Institutional Trading of W.R. Berkley

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of W.R. Berkley from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore restated an "underperform" rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut W.R. Berkley from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $68.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W.R. Berkley

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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