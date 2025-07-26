Rep. J. French Hill Sells Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Simmons First National Corporation NASDAQ: SFNC. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Simmons First National stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "J FRENCH HILL - IRA" account.

Representative J. French Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Loews NYSE: L on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Fortrea NASDAQ: FTRE on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Lazard NYSE: LAZ on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Spectrum Brands NYSE: SPB on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Blackstone NYSE: BX on 6/23/2025.

Get Simmons First National alerts: Sign Up

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $19.68 on Friday. Simmons First National Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Simmons First National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.93%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, CFO Charles Daniel Hobbs bought 5,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $188,940.50. This trade represents a 112.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steenberg Christopher J. Van bought 13,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $249,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 89,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,768. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFNC. Stephens dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simmons First National from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SFNC

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 159.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the bank's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the bank's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,000 shares of the bank's stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the bank's stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company's stock.

About Representative Hill

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Simmons First National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Simmons First National wasn't on the list.

While Simmons First National currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here