Rep. Jared Moskowitz Buys Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (Democratic-Florida) recently bought shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. NASDAQ: GILD. In a filing disclosed on June 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gilead Sciences stock on May 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)" account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cencora NYSE: COR on 5/6/2026.

on 5/6/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics NYSE: GD on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cummins NYSE: CMI on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Chubb NYSE: CB on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Express NYSE: AXP on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of McDonald's NYSE: MCD on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cencora NYSE: COR on 3/31/2026.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD remained flat at $131.27 during trading on Friday. 7,869,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,810,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz's career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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