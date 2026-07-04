Rep. Jared Moskowitz Sells Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares

Representative Jared Moskowitz (Democratic-Florida) recently sold shares of Cencora, Inc. NYSE: COR. In a filing disclosed on June 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cencora stock on May 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)" account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences NASDAQ: GILD on 5/6/2026.

on 5/6/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics NYSE: GD on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cummins NYSE: CMI on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Chubb NYSE: CB on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Express NYSE: AXP on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of McDonald's NYSE: MCD on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cencora NYSE: COR on 3/31/2026.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.43. 1,460,054 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,380. The stock's 50-day moving average is $277.91 and its 200-day moving average is $320.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.82 and a 52 week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Cencora by 4.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cencora by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,534 shares of the company's stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Cencora by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company's stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz's career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here