Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Unloads Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in McKesson stock on June 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ROLLOVER IRA" account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hilton Worldwide NYSE: HLT on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sphere Entertainment NYSE: SPHR on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Visa NYSE: V on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare NYSE: THC on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group NYSE: SPG on 4/20/2026.

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McKesson Trading Up 5.5%

McKesson stock opened at $840.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $999.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $769.18 and a 200-day moving average of $838.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $960.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total value of $6,715,898.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,081.64. This represents a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $482,848. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,035. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson's career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

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