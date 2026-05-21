Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. NASDAQ: AMD. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on April 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

on 4/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 4/9/2026.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 8.1%

AMD opened at $447.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.67 and a twelve month high of $469.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $729.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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